NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,030,203 shares of company stock valued at $545,161,894 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

