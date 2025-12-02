Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 55,761 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1,256.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $254,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,344.08. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.0%

INSP stock opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $216.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

