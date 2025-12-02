Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $187.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.