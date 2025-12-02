Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 53,977 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 192.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,454,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 150.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 244,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 48.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 253,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Doug Jones sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,030,900. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,111,529.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 216,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,888.25. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,524 shares of company stock worth $27,391,921. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.4%

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $136.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

