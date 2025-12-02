Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $930,080,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vistra by 2,341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,755,000 after purchasing an additional 830,111 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Vistra by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,309,000 after purchasing an additional 492,765 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average is $189.40. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

