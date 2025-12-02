Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 60,733 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $59,518.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,065,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,736.26. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,917 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $57,261.98.

On Friday, November 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,277 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $20,074.23.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3%

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOWL. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.