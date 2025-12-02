Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) CAO Tarun Arora Sells 3,888 Shares

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,924.40. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tarun Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Tarun Arora sold 942 shares of Ringcentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $26,432.52.

On Thursday, November 13th, Tarun Arora sold 882 shares of Ringcentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $24,149.16.

Ringcentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -206.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Ringcentral

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 33.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Ringcentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ringcentral by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 69,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ringcentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Ringcentral by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 95,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Oppenheimer raised Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

