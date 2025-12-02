Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Insider Suren Gupta Sells 750 Shares of Stock

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $161,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,639,896.46. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Suren Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total value of $814,482.18.

On Monday, November 24th, Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $129,012.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91.

On Monday, November 17th, Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $86,088.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $301,028.00.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

