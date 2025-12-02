Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

