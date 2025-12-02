Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,895,000 after buying an additional 2,013,561 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

