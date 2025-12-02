Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 20,372 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 20,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $97,581.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,365,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,565.20. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 33,561 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $161,764.02.

On Monday, November 24th, Arora Ashish sold 10,628 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $50,695.56.

On Friday, November 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $289,800.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Arora Ashish sold 17,204 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $90,665.08.

On Thursday, October 16th, Arora Ashish sold 11,211 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $59,081.97.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $116,237.50.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $123,462.50.

On Thursday, September 25th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $136,425.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $143,862.50.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Cricut had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 399.0%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cricut in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

