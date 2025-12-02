Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.40 and last traded at $78.1240, with a volume of 3366107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,698,000 after buying an additional 191,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,335,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,517,000 after buying an additional 739,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,145,000 after buying an additional 706,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 406,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

