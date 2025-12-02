Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.1490, with a volume of 252963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.39%.The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 199.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

