Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $212.58 and last traded at $211.41, with a volume of 1868044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,889.56. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 262,675 shares in the company, valued at $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 233,650 shares of company stock valued at $41,063,785 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

