Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TDY stock opened at $491.90 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $595.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

