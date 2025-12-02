Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 267986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Andersons alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANDE

Andersons Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,476.64. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Croban grew its stake in Andersons by 1.6% in the second quarter. Croban now owns 25,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Andersons by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.