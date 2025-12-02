Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,954 and last traded at GBX 4,928, with a volume of 3409543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,910.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 40.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,718.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,340.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

