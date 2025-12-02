Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 356979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.
Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th.
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
