Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $25.92 Million Investment in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 534,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Ralliant Price Performance

NYSE:RAL opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $55.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

