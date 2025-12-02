Dover (NYSE:DOV) CFO Christopher Woenker Sells 1,627 Shares

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,960.12. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $184.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.32. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 37.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,046,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 49.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

