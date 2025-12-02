Critical Analysis: Inno (INHD) vs. Its Rivals

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inno to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inno and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Inno alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 -$3.21 million -0.21 Inno Competitors $6.81 billion $556.85 million 37.83

Inno’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno Competitors 312 1716 2453 138 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inno and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Inno’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inno has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Inno Competitors -5.69% 63.03% 4.46%

Volatility & Risk

Inno has a beta of -1.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inno rivals beat Inno on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Inno Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.