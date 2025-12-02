Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $32.33 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $32,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.