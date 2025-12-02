Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 24.2% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. Approximately 26,866,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 10,695,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.

Several research firms have commented on TLW. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Panmure Gordon decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.29. The stock has a market cap of £83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

