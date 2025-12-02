Yelp Inc. $YELP Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,966 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Yelp by 1,102.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,202 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.39 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YELP

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,150.42. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,381.68. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,959. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.