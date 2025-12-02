Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3%

GPC opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $143.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

