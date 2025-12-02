Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Up 26.5% – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,018,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

