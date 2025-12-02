Analysts Set Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR) PT at $50.38

Shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.3750.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIGR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Figure Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $11,721,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,651,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,278,950. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 500,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $18,110,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,378,993 shares in the company, valued at $231,047,126.46. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386,968 shares of company stock valued at $115,853,578.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000.

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

