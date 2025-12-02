Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CLCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Cool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.
Cool Price Performance
Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Cool will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cool stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cool
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
