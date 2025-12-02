Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 14,772 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises about 1.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Cogent Communications worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,374,000 after buying an additional 469,028 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,029,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,620,000 after acquiring an additional 66,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109,543 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,656.08. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The business had revenue of $241.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.96%.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

