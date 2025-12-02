Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys 5,505 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 5.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of DASH opened at $205.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America cut their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $12,180,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $8,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,476,418.20. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,223 shares of company stock valued at $143,492,277. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

