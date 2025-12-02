D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,375,545,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

