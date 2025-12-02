D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after purchasing an additional 378,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $2,721,477,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,764,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.16.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CVX opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

