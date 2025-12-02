KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 6.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after buying an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

