Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Has $187.55 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949,774 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.4% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC owned approximately 12.06% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF worth $187,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

