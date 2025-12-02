Crescent Park Management L.P. Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 813,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,786 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,933,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 86,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 677.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 104,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 90,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.78, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.