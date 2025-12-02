Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Holdings Trimmed by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $190.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

