D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $728.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $668.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

