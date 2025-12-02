Brokerages Set Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target at $90.00

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Life360 has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.06 and a beta of 3.62.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.26 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $610,054.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,730.08. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,614,747.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 338,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,766,468.50. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 590,066 shares of company stock valued at $46,502,370 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Life360 by 824.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,663.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

