D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.96.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
