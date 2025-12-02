Financial Survey: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Omnicom Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $127.18 million 1.57 $30.68 million $0.05 111.60 Omnicom Group $16.07 billion 0.86 $1.48 billion $6.77 10.63

Analyst Ratings

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. Omnicom Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gambling.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gambling.com Group and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 1 3 6 0 2.50 Omnicom Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.97%. Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $96.57, indicating a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Volatility & Risk

Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 1.23% 37.78% 18.71% Omnicom Group 8.31% 33.30% 5.73%

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Gambling.com Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

