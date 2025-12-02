American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) versus Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Financial Review

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Coastal Insurance alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and Hagerty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Coastal Insurance $296.66 million 1.94 $75.72 million $1.71 6.92 Hagerty $1.20 billion 3.75 $17.02 million $0.28 47.04

American Coastal Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hagerty. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hagerty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Coastal Insurance and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Coastal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hagerty 1 4 5 0 2.40

Hagerty has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Hagerty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty is more favorable than American Coastal Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Hagerty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Coastal Insurance 25.95% 30.06% 6.84% Hagerty 5.85% 16.85% 4.94%

Summary

American Coastal Insurance beats Hagerty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Coastal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for American Coastal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Coastal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.