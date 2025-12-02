D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE PWR opened at $452.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.