D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.