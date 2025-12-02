Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,182. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $674,390. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

