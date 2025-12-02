Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,182. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $674,390. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALKS
Alkermes Stock Performance
Shares of ALKS opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.