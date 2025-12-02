Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,699,000 after buying an additional 611,226 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19,387.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,442,000 after buying an additional 558,935 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 480,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,092,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,375,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $232.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

