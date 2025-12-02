Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 217.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Klaviyo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,276.96. This trade represents a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,602,899 shares of company stock valued at $175,185,919. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

