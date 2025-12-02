Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $101,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 961 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 143.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

