Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 649 Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 365,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,293.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

