Choreo LLC Sells 12,080 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $KBWD

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

