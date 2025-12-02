Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Position Boosted by Holos Integrated Wealth LLC

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

FBND opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.